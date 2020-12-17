OUTRAGE after illegal Spanish fishing in UK waters at Gibraltar ‘treated softly’, says UK paper

BREXIT talks have been hampered by a serious dispute over fishing rights between the UK and the EU but the British Government has not always been very strong at enforcing its own laws, documents unearthed by Express.co.uk have revealed.
The UK has previously been “soft” on illegal Spanish fishing due to concerns over Gibraltar. When Spain has pushed for Spanish sovereignty over the Rock, the people there have voted overwhelmingly to remain British.
18-12-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR