Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Total tests done: 107,386
Test results pending: 24
Test results received: 107,362
Confirmed cases: 1,184 (+31)
Active cases: 120 (117: residents / 3: visitor)
Recovered cases: 1054 (+4)
Self-isolation: 753
Positive Cases in COVID-19 Ward: 0
Positive Cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 5
Deaths with COVID-19: 1
Total deaths: 6
A total of 26,326 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 27 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, there were no close contacts of existing active cases.
18-12-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR