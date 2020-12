Local band Jetstream are very proud to unveil their latest work and have done so in a more stripped back way. Some new ones and some oldies but goodies feature on their brand new album Jetstream en Espanol.

The classics such as ‘F5’, ‘Triangle’ and others sound majestic and are full of sound. The power of being bilingual has certainly helped and it gives these classics a lot of dimension and a whole new spin.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

21-12-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR