If PANORAMA were Father Christmas...the gifts we would give!

*For over 40 years, PANORAMA has been dishing out Christmas gifts, making this column part of the Christmas tradition with many eagerly awaiting what’s in store for them in this season of goodwill...
TO HIS EXCELLENCY THE GOVERNOR AND COMMANDER IN CHIEF SIR DAVID STEEL:
The Pleasant Personality of the Year Award.
TO CHIEF MINISTER FABIAN PICARDO: A distorted song: I'm Dreaming of a QUIET Christmas.
TO DEPUTY CHIEF MINISTER DR JOSEPH GARCIA AND OTHER COVID AFFECTED ELECTED MEMBERS: A Get Well Card.
