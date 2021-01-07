We must keep reminding a “democratic” Europe that there can be no other way
Thursday, January 7, 2021 - 18:38 Carmen Gomez
What they were doing or planning to do was not clear. I had rather wanted to shelve this year one word in particular which came before Covid, and that was, “Brexit.” Now Brexit appears to have been taken over by Schengen and Frontex, of which I have written about last year, and not in a complimentary way from information gathered about said force. Now it seems we must concentrate on “frontier news” instead, which is what a majority of citizens seem to be concerned with at present; for if truth be told, many Gibraltarians have continued travelling across the frontier even when the news of Covid spread was rampant.
