Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Friday 8th January 2021
Total tests done: 131,068
Test results pending: 51
Test results received: 131,017
Confirmed cases: 3,021 (+93)
Active cases: 1209 (1204: residents / 5: visitors)
Recovered cases: 1,692 (+53)
Self-isolation: 2,357
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 23
Positive cases in CCU: 8
Positive Cases in ERS: 86
Deaths from COVID-19: 10
Deaths with COVID-19: 2
Total deaths: 12
A total of 29,710 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 77 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 34 were close contacts of existing active cases.
