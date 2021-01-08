Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 1209 (1204: residents / 5: visitors)Recovered cases: 1,692 (+53)Self-isolation: 2,357Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 23Positive cases in CCU: 8Positive Cases in ERS: 86Deaths from COVID-19: 10Deaths with COVID-19: 2Total deaths: 12A total of 29,710 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 77 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 34 were close contacts of existing active cases.

