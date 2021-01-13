HM Customs seize 825 kilos of cannabis resin

HM Customs Marine unit have seized 825 kilos of cannabis resin and a Spanish registered vessel. The incident took place on Tuesday, when officers were carrying out a routine patrol of British Gibraltar Territorial Waters.

At approximately 15:00hrs Customs Officers stopped a white pleasure craft one and a half miles South-East of Europa Point. After questioning the two male occupants, a Spanish and a Portuguese national, Customs Officers boarded the vessel and conveyed it to Customs Marine Base for a thorough search.

14-01-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR