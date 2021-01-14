UEFA grant Victoria Stadium exemption to host Gibraltar’s World Cup Qualifiers

The Gibraltar FA is very pleased to confirm that UEFA has approved it’s request to play the upcoming FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifying Home matches at the Victoria Stadium.

In this regard, UEFA had previously confirmed to the Gibraltar FA that it would not grant any further exemptions after the UEFA Nations League 2020, to use the Victoria Stadium as a home venue for its International Matches, due to the Stadium falling short of UEFA’s minimum criteria for official international competition.

