LOCKDOWN EXTENDED

The Chief Minister gave a statement on the 15th of January in parliament on the current situation with the COVID-19 Pandemic. He mentioned that we’ve saw cases drop to under 1,000 to 967, which is great to see as we hope to turn this virus around.

Mr Fabian Picardo mentioned how since the start we have tested almost 140,000 times. 66 new cases appeared nevertheless 99 cases recovered overnight too so we are seeing improvements. There has been a total of 160 people in the hospital relating to COVID-19 since the beginning and now there is 38 Active cases in the COVID-19 Ward. 11 people are in the CCU, and 9 out of the 11 patients are on constant ventilators and the pressure is increasing as they are not conscious and there is a shortage on staff too.

18-01-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR