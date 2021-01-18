Chief Minister’s statement to Parliament on the New Years Eve Framework Agreement

STATEMENT IN FULL as announced by the Chief Minister in Parliament on Friday: Mr Speaker, I am happy to rise to record in the Parliament that, after many months of hard work, we have reached an in principle framework agreement with the United Kingdom and Spain for a potential treaty between the United Kingdom and the European Union to govern the future relationship between the EU and Gibraltar.

I will refer to this in-principle agreement during the course of this afternoon as ‘the framework’.In the process of doing that hard work we have kept Cabinet colleagues involved in the detail of the discussions as we have progressed through each stage of it.We have taken each step only after consideration by the Cabinet of whether it was safe, on the grounds of sovereignty, jurisdiction and control for us to continue the discussions.

