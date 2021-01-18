Chief Minister’s statement to Parliament on the New Years Eve Framework Agreement
I will refer to this in-principle agreement during the course of this afternoon as ‘the framework’.
In the process of doing that hard work we have kept Cabinet colleagues involved in the detail of the discussions as we have progressed through each stage of it.
We have taken each step only after consideration by the Cabinet of whether it was safe, on the grounds of sovereignty, jurisdiction and control for us to continue the discussions.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
15-01-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Search Panorama
Headlines
- Chief Minister’s statement to Parliament on the New Years Eve Framework Agreement
- Have we already paid a price?
- LOCKDOWN EXTENDED
- Breast Cancer Services continue despite COVID-19
- Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
- UEFA grant Victoria Stadium exemption to host Gibraltar’s World Cup Qualifiers
- Laya debunks rumour that new strain flooded through Gibraltar border
- Government thanks the Taxi Association for providing a free taxi service for the elderly