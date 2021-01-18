Coviran Gibraltar thanks emergency services for diligence and professionalism

Coviran Gibraltar is extremely grateful to members of the emergency services and all others who have offered their support and assistance following a fire at their Irish Town Branch.

A spokesperson for Coviran Gibraltar said: ‘Our sincere gratitude goes out to the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue service, whose rapid response and professionalism ensured that the fire was confined to the back office, with minimum damage to the shop floor, and for their diligence in returning to assist in the huge clean up. We are also extremely grateful to the Royal Gibraltar Police, Ambulance Service, GibElec and AquaGib for their assistance over the course of the weekend.

