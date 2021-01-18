Leader of the Opposition’s New Year message and reply to CM

I want to talk about the Agreement with Spain but before that can I express my deepest condolences to all those who have lost family members and friends to the COVID virus.

There’s no doubt that as we edged closer to the end of last year Gibraltar breathed a sigh of collective relief when told that finally a political agreement had been reached on a possible future relationship with the European Union. After all we were barely 9 hours away from the deadline. The UK had already bagged a deal for itself on Christmas Eve and we were at risk of being the only territory to be leaving without a deal and suffering a hard BREXIT with all the consequences that would have had.

