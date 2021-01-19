Government announces the next deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines confirmed for Gibraltar

Following a successful first week of the COVID-19 vaccination programme in Gibraltar, the UK has confirmed the arrival dates for the next supplies. 4875 doses of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine will arrive in Gibraltar, via the RAF today Wednesday 20th January.

A further 6825 doses will then follow ten days later, via the RAF.These numbers are based on the assumption that we will get 6 individual doses from each vial, which has been the practice in the UK, Gibraltar and other countries where with careful extraction, 6 doses can be achieved without compromising the amount of vaccine being delivered.

