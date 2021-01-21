COVID-19 vaccination programme continues in earnest

The GHA’s COVID-19 vaccination process starts again in the early hours of each morning, when the pharmacy team begin the process to thaw the Pfizer vaccine at 5:00am in order to prepare for a busy day of vaccination ahead.

The strategy to vaccinate as many of our population as quickly as possible requires two parallel teams work in tandem. Front line workers are vaccinated at the GHA vaccination centre at St Bernard’s Hospital and whilst the Public Vaccination Centre in the ICC continues to vaccinate individuals over the age of 65 and those who are clinically vulnerable.

