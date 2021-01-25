Fraud investigation Restrains Transfer of £100,000

Detectives from the Royal Gibraltar Police’s Economic Crime Unit have restrained approximately £100,000 held in an overseas bank account.
Working closely with colleagues in the Gibraltar Financial Intelligence Unit, a block was put on the transfer of the money after a report of fraud was made to the ECU in Gibraltar.
The money was initially fraudulently taken from a Gibraltar based bank account before being sent to an account overseas.
26-01-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR