BID for a better future

It could be an exciting year for Main Street despite the current darkness that surrounds Gibraltar, as the proposed Business Improvement District (BID) may be given the go ahead.

April will be the key month, as that is when the result of the ballot on whether to approve the new developments, which includes all eligible businesses for the BID, will be announced.Over 20 streets are to be included in the BID with Main Street as the project’s epicentre, the BID map incorporates Grand Casemates Square, Orange Bastion, and John Mackintosh Square.

28-01-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR