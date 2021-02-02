Armed forces ‘will do whatever is needed’ to support vaccination programme’

The armed forces “will do whatever is needed” to make sure the Covid-19 vaccine reaches every part of the UK, the Defence Secretary said.

Ben Wallace told the Commons that the armed forces are working “to help any one of the four nations”, while defence minister James Heappey confirmed 10,725 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been delivered to Gibraltar with plans for thousands more to reach other British overseas territories in the coming days.

