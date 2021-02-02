The only way Spanish right-wing storm over Gibraltar agreement could go anywhere

by our Political correspondent The Spanish Right is again attacking the pre-agreement over Gibraltar, going to the extent of claiming that the EU is giving up Madrid's sovereignty claims over Gibraltar.

It follows the Spanish parliament having voted in favour of temporary Brexit mitigating measures which include the in-principle agreement over Gibraltar negotiated by the UK, Spain and the EU. But Spanish right-wingers took the view that the deal only favours Gibraltar and the United Kingdom, and goes against Spanish interests.

03-02-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR