Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 217 (217: residents, 0: visitors)Recovered cases: 3830 (+44)Self-isolation: 479Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 12Positive cases in CCU: 10Positive Cases in ERS: 9Deaths from COVID-19: 71Deaths with COVID-19: 8Total deaths: 79A total of 33,766 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 12 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 8 were close contacts of existing active cases.

03-02-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR