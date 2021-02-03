Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Wednesday 3rd February 2021
Total tests done: 161,569
Test results pending: 36
Test results received: 161,533
Confirmed cases: 4156 (+13)
Active cases: 217 (217: residents, 0: visitors)
Recovered cases: 3830 (+44)
Self-isolation: 479
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 12
Positive cases in CCU: 10
Positive Cases in ERS: 9
Deaths from COVID-19: 71
Deaths with COVID-19: 8
Total deaths: 79
A total of 33,766 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 12 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 8 were close contacts of existing active cases.
