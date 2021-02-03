Gillaine Dellipiani on Feeding the Frontline

I caught up with Gillaine Dellipiani surrounding the amazing work they were doing in providing meals for the ERS workers after they had been through a very difficult time recently. She mentioned to me that ‘ the pandemic has been a struggle for everyone, the process through lockdown’.

They did this last year, after 10 weeks and fed 8,000 people, they reset and re-launched this a week ago, so it’s a bit early to speak about how the process has been this time round but ‘what has certainly been very efficient is the response from the matrons of the relevant ERS facilities, the Minister and the management of GHA, which allowed them to put together the initiative together’.

