Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Thursday 4th February 2021
Total tests done: 162,654
Test results pending: 45
Test results received: 162,609
Confirmed cases: 4163 (+7)
Active cases: 204 (204: residents, 0: visitors)
Recovered cases: 3852 (+22)
Self-isolation: 451
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 11
Positive cases in CCU: 10
Positive Cases in ERS: 9
Deaths from COVID-19: 71
Deaths with COVID-19: 8
Total deaths: 79
A total of 33,925 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 6 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 4 were close contacts of existing active cases.
04-02-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR