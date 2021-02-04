Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 204 (204: residents, 0: visitors)Recovered cases: 3852 (+22)Self-isolation: 451Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 11Positive cases in CCU: 10Positive Cases in ERS: 9Deaths from COVID-19: 71Deaths with COVID-19: 8Total deaths: 79A total of 33,925 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 6 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 4 were close contacts of existing active cases.

