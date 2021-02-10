WOMAN OF THE WEEK - Nicole Valverde

On this edition of woman of the week we look at local professional dancer that has been heavily involved with the dance industry abroad in London. Nicole Valverde is only 23 but is doing so much for her age which deserves some recognition. I caught up with her recently to see what she had been up to this year and what she had planned for the future.
PANDEMIC YEAR
In terms of her pandemic year, I asked her how her year differed compared to the standard year. She mentioned that she had been well nevertheless it had been quite a difficult year for her in terms of work.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
10-02-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR