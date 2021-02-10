The Care Agency takes part in Five Nations Conference on adult protection and safeguarding
This platform will entail a series of on-line seminars during the course of 2021 dealing with adult protection and safeguarding activity across the nations. This enables Gibraltar care providing professionals to build a network between practitioners, researchers and policy drivers in these jurisdictions. It offers an excellent opportunity to share and draw from published research and reports as well as a stage to debate on wider aspects of adult protection and safeguarding frameworks.
