The Care Agency takes part in Five Nations Conference on adult protection and safeguarding

  • Printer friendly view
 Wednesday, February 10, 2021 - 11:04

The Care Agency has represented Gibraltar in the Five Nations Conference relating to Adult Support, Protection and Safeguarding. The Care Agency’s CEO, Mr Carlos Banderas was joined by Senior Crown Counsel Damian Conroy and the Head of Adult Services, Ms Jennifer Poole in the first online conference of the five nations which is composed of England, Wales, Scotland, Ireland and Northern Ireland and have now also been joined by others such as the Channel Islands and Gibraltar. 


This platform will entail a series of on-line seminars during the course of 2021 dealing with adult protection and safeguarding activity across the nations. This enables Gibraltar care providing professionals to build a network between practitioners, researchers and policy drivers in these jurisdictions. It offers an excellent opportunity to share and draw from published research and reports as well as a stage to debate on wider aspects of adult protection and safeguarding frameworks.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

10-02-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR