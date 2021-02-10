VACCINE SHIPMENTS STRENGTHEN ALREADY EXISTING STRONG RELATIONSHIPS
Wednesday, February 10, 2021 - 11:07
The vaccination programme has been collaboration with the RAF, the MOD and the Gibraltarian government. Greg described the smooth process as if it was ‘the old analogy of ducks on the river’. He mentioned ‘it looks smooth because it should look smooth but there’s been a furious amount of leg paddling by agencies back in the UK’. The work in the UK ranges from ‘arranging delivery time, arranging the aircraft which it will be transported on’; prior to the aircraft arriving he mentioned to me that he was ‘hopeful in terms of the weather not being so bad’. Evidently previous vaccines deliveries have had to contend with the weather, so it everything needs to be ‘married up perfectly in order to make it look smooth’. He also stated that ‘a great deal of leg work gone into the background’.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
10-02-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Search Panorama
Headlines
- VACCINE SHIPMENTS STRENGTHEN ALREADY EXISTING STRONG RELATIONSHIPS
- The Care Agency takes part in Five Nations Conference on adult protection and safeguarding
- Working in Gibraltar, living in Spain, what about tax?
- Alameda Conservation Park - Egyptian Fruit Bats
- WOMAN OF THE WEEK - Nicole Valverde
- Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
- Gibraltar gives Covid vaccines to 40% of residents compared to Spain’s 4% showing contrast between UK and EU’s rollouts
- Over 800 Spanish incursions in one year