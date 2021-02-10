Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Wednesday 10th February 2021
Total tests done: 169,026
Test results pending: 56
Test results received: 168,970
Confirmed cases: 4197 (+7)
Active cases: 85 (85 : residents, 0: visitors)
Recovered cases: 4010 (+20)
Self-isolation: 232
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 9
Positive cases in CCU: 9
Positive Cases in ERS: 3
Deaths from COVID-19: 73
Deaths with COVID-19: 10
Total deaths: 83
A total of 35,000 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 3 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 1 were close contacts of existing active cases.
10-02-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR