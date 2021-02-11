MENTAL HEALTH ROW BETWEEN AZOPARDI AND PICARDO

CM has opportunity to cooperate on mental health, says Opposition leader Keith Azopardi

If he wants to cooperate on mental health issues and send a positive signal in this important area that opportunity is there for the Chief Minister to take up. Rather than deal with the real issue of whether he will support the proposal for a Mental Health Select Committee the Chief Minister has so far tried to distract from that issue by wrongly complaining about lack of consultation and going on a rant about what he says happened in 2016 when Mr Azopardi was neither in Parliament nor in politics.