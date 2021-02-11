MENTAL HEALTH ROW BETWEEN AZOPARDI AND PICARDO

  • Printer friendly view
 Thursday, February 11, 2021 - 11:10
CM has opportunity to cooperate on mental health, says Opposition leader Keith Azopardi

If he wants to cooperate on mental health issues and send a positive signal in this important area that opportunity is there for the Chief Minister to take up. Rather than deal with the real issue of whether he will support the proposal for a Mental Health Select Committee the Chief Minister has so far tried to distract from that issue by wrongly complaining about lack of consultation and going on a rant about what he says happened in 2016 when Mr Azopardi was neither in Parliament nor in politics.

 

When Azopardi did nothing as Health Minister, says Chief Minister Fabian Picardo

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, responded to the GSD’s latest press release on Mental Health by saying:
‘I note the GSD’s latest statement on Mental Health. I do hope that the GSD will want to practice what they preach and cooperate with the Government’s many initiatives on Mental Health. The fact is that Mr Azopardi was Minister for Health and he did nothing about the disgraceful state of the old KGV. On reflection, he will no doubt be ashamed of himself for that.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

11-02-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR