MENTAL HEALTH ROW BETWEEN AZOPARDI AND PICARDO
When Azopardi did nothing as Health Minister, says Chief Minister Fabian Picardo
The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, responded to the GSD’s latest press release on Mental Health by saying:
‘I note the GSD’s latest statement on Mental Health. I do hope that the GSD will want to practice what they preach and cooperate with the Government’s many initiatives on Mental Health. The fact is that Mr Azopardi was Minister for Health and he did nothing about the disgraceful state of the old KGV. On reflection, he will no doubt be ashamed of himself for that.
11-02-21
