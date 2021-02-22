Gibraltar on the road to normality

Gibraltar has made huge progress in pushing down the curve of the new infection rate. These are now very, very low numbers of infections.
As the chief minister put it:
*We have seen a great reduction in the numbers of cases requiring hospitalisation.
*The pressure on our hospital staff has eased considerably. We can therefore anticipate de-escalating the alert status of the Hospital to Amber by early this week.
*The good news is that this will mean we can gradually restart some routine activity.
As we hope we are now coming to the end of the worst of these difficulties, I know we will all be delighted to see our schools active once again.
