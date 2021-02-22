Gibraltar on the road to normality

As the chief minister put it:*We have seen a great reduction in the numbers of cases requiring hospitalisation.*The pressure on our hospital staff has eased considerably. We can therefore anticipate de-escalating the alert status of the Hospital to Amber by early this week.*The good news is that this will mean we can gradually restart some routine activity.As we hope we are now coming to the end of the worst of these difficulties, I know we will all be delighted to see our schools active once again.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

22-02-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR