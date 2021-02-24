BULLYING CLAIMED BY POLICE FEDERATION

The following is a press release from the Gibraltar Police Federation The Gibraltar Police Association was established in 1961. Its Regulations were drawn under Section 52 of the Police Act.

The main objectives of the Association were to enable police officers, under the rank of Superintendent, to consider and bring to the notice of the Commissioner of Police, the Gibraltar Police Authority or the Government matters affecting the welfare, (health and safety) and efficiency of the Force.On the 15th June 2018, Parliament unanimously approved the legislation and the Gibraltar Police Federation was enacted in law as an independent body.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

24-02-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR