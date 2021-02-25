Government seeks to allow spectators at group events

As vaccination rates rise, and as we begin to move a more normal life, it is important we learn whether and how we can begin to hold larger group events. These will include sports as well as cultural events.

Taking advice from the Director of Public Health, Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar has designated a pilot event where we will allow spectators under strictly controlled conditions that are COVID-safe. HMGoG is determined not to lose all the hard work that the recent lockdown has achieved, but it is also important that we gain confidence that we can hold big events in preparation for a more normal summer we can all enjoy.

25-02-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR