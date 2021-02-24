Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

24th February 2021
Total tests done: 183,461
Test results pending: 37
Test results received: 183,424
Confirmed cases: 4,234 (+0)
Active cases: 24 (24: residents, 0: visitors)
Recovered cases: 4,115 (+2)
Self-isolation: 65
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 2
Positive cases in CCU: 4
Positive Cases in ERS: 1
Deaths from COVID-19: 79
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 91
A total of 37,969 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline,
targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 0 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 0 were close
contacts of existing active cases.
Vaccines done (first dose): 19,859
Vaccines done (second dose): 12,846
25-02-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR