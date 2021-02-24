Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 2Positive cases in CCU: 4Positive Cases in ERS: 1Deaths from COVID-19: 79Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 91A total of 37,969 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline,targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 0 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 0 were closecontacts of existing active cases.

Vaccines done (first dose): 19,859

Vaccines done (second dose): 12,846

25-02-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR