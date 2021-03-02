Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Total tests done: 188,413
Test results pending: 38
Test results received: 188,375
Confirmed cases: 4243 (+4)
Active cases: 19 (19: residents, 0: visitors)
Recovered cases: 4127 (+2)
Self-isolation: 83
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 0
Positive cases in CCU: 2
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 81
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 93
A total of 38,884 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline,
targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 2 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 2 were close contacts
of existing active cases.
Vaccines done (first dose): 24,352
Vaccines done (second dose): 13,704
