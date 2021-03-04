RGP Offers Advice against the Threat of ‘Sextortion’

Following our recent Safer Internet Day 2021 and our advice regarding telephone scam calls and business compromise fraud, the Royal Gibraltar Police is now raising awareness of other types of online threats, particularly, through online social networking sites.

One such online threat commonly found on social networking sites is “Sextortion.” In this cyber-enabled crime, a victim is lured into performing sexual acts in front of a webcam. Unbeknown to the victim, their actions are recorded by criminals who then use the video footage in an attempt to blackmail by way of threatening to reveal intimate images recorded online by sharing with a victim’s contacts unless the criminal’s demands are met. Such demands are typically for money or further intimate images, with blackmailers demanding anything from hundreds to thousands of pounds.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

04-03-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR