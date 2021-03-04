Positive cases in schools

Since the reopening of schools on Monday 22nd February, there has only been one positive case of COVID-19 identified in government educational settings.

The positive case of COVID-19 was identified in Bayside School.The Contact Tracing team liaised with school staff and the Department of Education and have conducted interviews with all relevant individuals. All individuals who have been identified as close contacts of the positive cases are required to self isolate.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

04-03-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR