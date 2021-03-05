GHA resumes Breast Screening Programme as patients are welcomed back to St Bernard’s Hospital

The GHA, having now stepped down from its major incident posture has began to resume regular clinical activity. The GHA’s breast screening programme has already restarted this week and will ramp up to full capacity as soon as possible.
The GHA’s breast screening team have began to offer rescheduled appointments to all those whose appointments were cancelled due to COVID-19 whilst St Bernard’s Hospital held its major incident posture. Women who are over the age of 40 will be contacted for an appointment.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
05-03-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR