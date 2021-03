Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar would like to remind all British Passport holders that, at present, due to COVID-19 restrictions in Spain it is not possible to travel by air into the country unless you can prove you are a resident in Spain.



British Citizens should note that these restrictions will be enforced by the airlines upon check-in at your departure destination. MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION 05-03-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR