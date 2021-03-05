Draft mandate to start negotiations on an EU-UK agreement on Gibraltar

by JOE GARCIA A question about Gibraltar in the European Parliament on 4 January has not been answered until now. It emerges that the Commission is currently working on a draft negotiation mandate to start negotiations on an EU-UK agreement on Gibraltar.

This was the question by MEP Ozlem Demirel: In the wake of Brexit, the Spanish and UK governments have reached an agreement on Gibraltar. Under the agreement, the exclave will become part of the Schengen area with open borders. The EU's external borders at Gibraltar's international airport and port are to be monitored by the European Border and Coastguard Agency (Frontex), with no Spanish personnel involved. Supervision of these Frontex checks is to be exercised by Spain, however. After a four-year ‘implementation phase’, Spain’s Guardia Civil could take over the task.

