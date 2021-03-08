Doors open for tourism to shine again

The tourism industry in Gibraltar and across the world will be hoping for an uptick in its fortunes during 2021, after coping with the destructive forces of the coronavirus pandemic throughout most of last year.

Minister for Tourism Vijay Daryanani is approaching this year with confidence for the industry, he reflected: “I am optimistic that 2021 will be a better year as vaccination programmes in Europe are rolled out, and hopefully travel bans ease.”“I know that all those involved in the industry locally will ensure that all is in place to welcome our visitors. “

