Government tourism restructure

In assessing the impact and lasting consequences for the tourism industry from the global COVID19 pandemic, Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar has taken the view that, as we emerge from a very difficult year for the leisure sector, itis essential to embark on a fresh drive to rebuild this vital part of our economy. The decision has therefore been taken that the Gibraltar Tourist Board is to be restructured.
As one of the most important contributors to the local economy, Gibraltar’s tourism industry has been affected in many ways. Not only has the pandemic had a devastating effect on visitor numbers but it will undoubtedly change the way in which tourism evolves in a changed global market.
