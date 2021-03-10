Be a fitness fanatic!

On this week’s edition of the woman of the week we take a look at local Youtuber and fitness fanatic Arianne Tierney. I caught up with her to see how her lockdown had been and what she had been up to in Gibraltar recently.

Arianne is now feeling better than ever; she described the year as a ‘weird one for us all’ however in her incentive has changed for the better. She mentions how she’s been focusing on herself whilst figuring out who she is as a person. She has had 3 different employments since the first lockdown and this time has expanded her knowledge by ‘gaining new experiences’, she is now working at the Mid Town Clinic in Gibraltar and she couldn’t be happier.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

10-03-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR