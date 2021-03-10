Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 1Positive cases in CCU: 1Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths from COVID-19: 81Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 93A total of 40,412 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 0 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 0 were close contacts of existing active cases.Vaccines done (first dose): 28,932Vaccines done (second dose): 15,962

10-03-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR