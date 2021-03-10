Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Total tests done: 195,753
Test results pending: 53
Test results received: 195,700
Confirmed cases: 4256 (+1)
Active cases: 18 (11: residents, 7: visitors)
Recovered cases: 4139 (+3)
Self-isolation: 110
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 1
Positive cases in CCU: 1
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 81
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 93
A total of 40,412 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 0 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 0 were close contacts of existing active cases.
Vaccines done (first dose): 28,932
Vaccines done (second dose): 15,962
