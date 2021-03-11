Raising awareness on World Kidney Day

by DAVID DIAZ Today is World Kidney Day. I was able to speak to Dinah Ferro, Secretary of Kidney Care Gibraltar, Krisanne Zapata, committee member and Dominic Francis who is the Vice President.

They each told me their stories and how kidney disease has affected their lives and how much the charity helps one another, especially at crucial times.Speaking to us first was Dinah Ferro who is Kidney Care Gibraltar’s Secretary, whose husband Douglas was affected by kidney disease. Dinah stresses the struggles and tells PANORAMA that living with dialysis is not easy.

11-03-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR