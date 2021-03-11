Photography as a tool for self-therapy

by KARIM SCHEMBRI On this edition of the artist series we look at the work of local Photographer Gabriella Martinez. Her photography mainly consists of social documentary portraiture interrelating with her personal experiences. I caught up with her to discuss various aspects of her photography since a young age till now.

We discussed the pandemic and how it had affected her year on a personal level. She kept taking photos on her walks and on her visits to see her granny; the difference was that she had to make do with what she could. If she looks back on her camera roll there are many photographs of her granny at her window, as that’s how she would keep in ‘contact with her’. There are many photographs indoors of corners and empty spaces; she found beauty in the ‘way light came into each room at different times of the day’. She reflects back at these images and they seem quite ‘lonely and serene’.

11-03-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR