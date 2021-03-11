NO NUNS IN NUN’S WELL

On the east side of the structure, the reservoir is accessed by stairs which lead to a door constructed at the underground level. The water reservoir includes a pair of large underground arched chambers into which ground water was permitted to drain. To date it has not been possible to verify when, or even who may have been responsible for constructing the underground chambers known as Nun's Well but there is little doubt that it represents the earliest evidence of the attempts to provide a water supply in Gibraltar.

