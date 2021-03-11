Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Total tests done: 196,667
Test results pending: 58
Test results received: 196,609
Confirmed cases: 4259 (+3)
Active cases: 19 (11: residents, 8: visitors)
Recovered cases: 4139 (+0)
Self-isolation: 191
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 1
Positive cases in CCU: 1
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 81
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 93
A total of 40,579 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline,
targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 0 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 0 were close contacts
of existing active cases.
Vaccines done (first dose): 28,932
Vaccines done (second dose): 15,962
