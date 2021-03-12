Spain would suffer greatly in an attempt to capture Rock

SPAIN would suffer "heavy casualties" and have to overcome "impossible" odds to take Gibraltar from the UK, a military observer has claimed.

George Allison edits the UK Defence Journal and spoke out after Spain’s far-right Vox party demanded their country “liberate” the Rock from British “colonial rule”. Mr Allison says that despite claiming sovereignty for decades, the Spanish would have to overcome “impossible” odds to win any military conflict.The cyber security expert said that despite the UK only having around 300 troops stationed on Gibraltar permanently, its terrain makes it difficult to conquer.

