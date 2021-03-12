VACCINE PASSPORTS MAY CHANGE OUR LIVES - for better or worse

The introduction of vaccine passports may facilitate trade and travel for the wealthy, but it would also exclude large sectors of the planet and potentially infringe on privacy.

According to the World Health Organisation, around 3.6 billion people lack internet access and a further billion are unable to prove their identity via written documentation. Despite WHO warnings, countless data systems are already under development, but shrouded in privacy concerns regarding sensitive information within vaccine passports and who would have access to it.

12-03-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR