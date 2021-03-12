Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Total tests done: 197,626
Test results pending: 50
Test results received: 197,576
Confirmed cases: 4263 (+4)
Active cases: 23 (13: residents, 10: visitors)
Recovered cases: 4140 (+1)
Self-isolation: 191
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 1
Positive cases in CCU: 1
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 81
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 93
A total of 40,823 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 2 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 0 were close contacts of existing active cases.
Vaccines done (first dose): 28,971
Vaccines done (second dose):16,517
12-03-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR