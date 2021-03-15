Problems that can arise from over-exposure to sun

by CATHERINE NUZA Living in Gibraltar definitely has advantages with the sunny weather and beaches. It might not occur to us the damage that our skin endures on a daily basis. Looking after our skin when you are young with simple precautions and a good routine can help with premature signs of aging.

In Gibraltar the main contributor to skin damage is the sun. Naturally your skin would use the sun’s rays in the production of vitamin D which is vital in maintaining bone health. On the other hand the ultra-violet rays that the sun gives off are highly damaging to our skin. These ultra-violet rays burn the cells that produce melatonin. This then diminishes the elasticity in the skin and speeds up the signs of aging.

