MUSIC ON THE ROCKS

A festival of local music, which will form part of the National Week celebrations, is being planned by Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture. GCS will be working with the producers of Friday Night Live to organise, stage and produce this musical collaboration on Friday 3rd September.

It is one of several events being planned for the autumn with a strong Gibraltarian flavour, aimed at delivering a diverse line-up of local talent and musical variety. These events will this year replace the Gibraltar Music Festival. The latter will not take place in 2021, in keeping with the Government’s declared cautious approach since the uncertainty of how COVID-19 would develop would not in any case have allowed the length of time necessary to plan the event.

15-03-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR