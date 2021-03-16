Layla wins singer / songwriter competition

by DAVID DIAZ
A packed Rock on The Rock gathered on Saturday for the 2020 Singer / Songwriter. The event is in its tenth year and has always generated a great buzz. Unfortunately it wasn’t a live gig as such. Judges:Robin Fitzpatrick, Robert Perez, Tristan Howes.
Three judges full of trajectory and experience and to cater for every genre possible.
First up was James Falzun. James at 21 years old is doing very well and I thought his performance was really good. The rules this year were that you had to perform two of your original material and a cover. James’ first track was ‘I Know’ - The track in itself has a very wicked melody with fabulous lyrics. His second ‘Better Off’ was very smooth and hit a home run, in my opinion. Very poignant throughout, no doubt. His cover of choice was ‘Falling’ by Harry Styles. He truly made the track his own and was a very clever choice.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
16-03-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR