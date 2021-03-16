Layla wins singer / songwriter competition

Three judges full of trajectory and experience and to cater for every genre possible.First up was James Falzun. James at 21 years old is doing very well and I thought his performance was really good. The rules this year were that you had to perform two of your original material and a cover. James’ first track was ‘I Know’ - The track in itself has a very wicked melody with fabulous lyrics. His second ‘Better Off’ was very smooth and hit a home run, in my opinion. Very poignant throughout, no doubt. His cover of choice was ‘Falling’ by Harry Styles. He truly made the track his own and was a very clever choice.

